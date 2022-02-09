Advertisement

Nessel joins 13 AGs in lawsuit against gunmakers

The suit accuses the manufacturers of marketing and distributing guns in ways that arm Mexican drug cartels.
(LovableNinja | Pixabay (custom credit))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining thirteen other Attorneys General in backing the Mexican government’s lawsuit against a group of US gunmakers.

The lawsuit accuses seven gun manufacturers of marketing and distributing guns in ways that arm Mexican drug cartels. The lawsuit claims the companies are aware of this but have done nothing about it.

AG Nessel says in a statement that these companies need to be held accountable for the way they market and sell their products.

Glock, one of the companies named in the lawsuit, said it would defend itself. Other gun companies named in the suit have not responded publicly.

