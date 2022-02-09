MSU Moves Season Opening Football Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Wednesday it is moving its season opening football game against Western Michigan forward one day from Saturday, September 3rd, to Friday, September 2nd. The move comes as no surprise-- Michigan State has played eight Friday night home openers in the last 12 years in Spartan Stadium, including 2013 against the Broncos. The game is expected to be played at night, but a kick time and television network have yet to be announced. The move is made to free up Labor Day week end for MSU football fans. MSU has a 14-2 all time football record against Western Michigan.

