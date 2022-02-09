MSU, GVSU honoring Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday students at Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University are getting together to honor Brendan Santo.

Santo was found dead in the Red Cedar River last month after he disappeared in October.

On Wednesday at MSU, students will be painting “The Rock” in honor of Santo. It’s a long-time tradition that gives students a chance to leave their message on campus.

The next day, GVSU students will hold a memorial in Santo’s honor. Santo was a freshman at Grand Valley when he visited friends at MSU the weekend of the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight on Oct. 30.

The painting of the rock is at 3 p.m. and Grand Valley’s memorial ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

