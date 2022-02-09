Advertisement

MSU, GVSU honoring Brendan Santo

The two schools are honoring the 18-year-old whose body was found in the Red Cedar last month.
Brendan Santo, 18, was found dead in the Red Cedar River in January after he disappeared from the MSU campus in October.
By Krystle Holleman and Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday students at Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University are getting together to honor Brendan Santo.

Santo was found dead in the Red Cedar River last month after he disappeared in October.

On Wednesday at MSU, students will be painting “The Rock” in honor of Santo. It’s a long-time tradition that gives students a chance to leave their message on campus.

The next day, GVSU students will hold a memorial in Santo’s honor. Santo was a freshman at Grand Valley when he visited friends at MSU the weekend of the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight on Oct. 30.

The painting of the rock is at 3 p.m. and Grand Valley’s memorial ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

