Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized several pounds of drugs from a Lansing home Tuesday.

According to authorities, MSP narcotics teams conducted a search warrant at a home in Lansing for a wanted federal fugitive. Police said the fugitive was not at the Lansing home, but troopers did find 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of Oxycontin, 540 pressed pills of ecstasy, $4,838 in cash and three guns -- one of which was stolen.

Police said the contraband was seized and one person was arrested on numerous charges.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.