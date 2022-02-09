List: Free resources and assistance to help file your taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to get ready to file your taxes.

There are some websites that can help you get started and file for free. The IRS has launched a website called ChildTaxCredit.gov, where it lists specific things residents must do in order to receive your full child tax credit.

There’s also GetYourRefund.org, which helps families who learn less than $66,000 a year file for free. It provides assistance in English and Spanish.

MyFreeTaxes.com provides virtual assistance to people who make $58,000 or less to file federal and state taxes for free.

The deadline to file this year is Monday, April, 18.

More information can be found on the Internal Revenue Service’s official website here.

