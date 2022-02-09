Lions Club collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids to recycle

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Lions Club and Mason Middle School Leo Club are recycling eyeglasses and hearing aids in a special drive running through February. Giving the gift of sight to people around the world by collecting used eyeglasses has been a mission of Lions Clubs for many years.

The Mason clubs have just doubled the number of locations with collection drop boxes in the community.

The existing locations where used eyeglasses and hearing aids can be donated include Professional Eye Care, Mason Family Eye Care, Wares Pharmacy, Jones Vision Center, Sam’s Club, and Vickers Leslie Funeral Home. Just this past month, the Lions have added new drop box locations at St. James Catholic Church, Mason Middle School, Mason City Hall, Mason First United Methodist Church, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, and the Mason Library.

The box maintenance and used eyeglasses collection responsibilities are handled by Lions, Leos, and volunteers headed by Mason Lion Lynne Mark. Club members pick up donated used eyeglasses and hearing aids from these boxes all year.

“Donate glasses and change someone’s life,” suggests Doug Klein, secretary of the Mason Lions Club. “You are helping a child learn to read, helping an adult succeed in their job, or helping a senior maintain independence.”

Globally, 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment — one billion of those impairments are preventable and correctable, according to the World Health Organization. That’s why Dr. Chad Linsley of Mason Family Eye Care has been on several mission trips helping people improve their eye health in other countries.

As an optometrist, Dr. Linsley has an acute interest in third-world eye care and has participated in short-term humanitarian trips to Haiti, Guatemala, Peru, Kenya, and Costa Rica. “We rely on donated glasses from Lions Clubs and are grateful for their important work,” he added.

He appreciates that local people help when they donate used eyeglasses that go to benefit people in countries who do not have easy access to vision professionals and equipment. “Education and employment are key components to combat poverty in these areas of the world,” he added.

The process that used eyeglasses take to get where they are most needed is straightforward. Glasses collected locally are taken to the Lions of Michigan office in Lansing. Then they are bundled with contributions from other communities in Michigan. They then go to a regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center where they are sorted, washed, evaluated for prescription strength, and packaged for shipment.

Finally, they then travel with eye doctors on mission trips where youth and adults in foreign countries receive an eye exam and a recycled pair of eyeglasses that match their prescription needs. Eyeglasses immediately are fitted to patients and are provided at no charge. Needy individuals in 49 countries have been aided through this worldwide Lions program.

These eyeglasses help students read better and adults perform their job duties more effectively. There are numerous stories of how donated eyeglasses have changed the lives of those in foreign countries. Our local Lions Club also does what they can to help people access eye health information and resources in our own community.

