Jackson Housing Commission awarded $450,000 grant for Downtown District

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Housing Commission and the City of Jackson have been awarded a $450,000 grant for the Downtown Jackson neighborhood. The HUD Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, part of the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, was given to only eight communities nationwide in 2021.

“The Downtown Jackson Neighborhood was selected for its tremendous opportunities and strategic location as the heart of the region,” said Laurie Ingram, Executive Director of the Jackson Housing Commission. “Jackson’s Downtown District represents the true spirit and energy of the city of Jackson.”

The Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) is focused on three core goals:

Housing: Transform distressed public and assisted housing into energy efficient, mixed-income housing that is physically and financially viable over the long term. People: Support positive outcomes for families who live in the target developments and the surrounding neighborhood, particularly outcomes related to residents’ education, health and recreation, safety, employment, and mobility; and Neighborhood: Help to transform target neighborhoods into viable, mixed-income communities with access to well-functioning services, high quality public schools and education programs, high quality early learning programs and services, public assets, public transportation, and improved access to jobs.

“The Downtown boasts historic structures, a rich artistic culture, award-winning dining and a thriving business community,” Ingram said. “Despite these unique assets, Downtown Jackson continues to face challenges relating to affordable housing, business development, circulation, and safety and security. This Plan will help to create a roadmap for how to address these challenges through creative and innovative approaches.”

The plan is centered on redevelopment of the Reed Manor property, including its 292 units of low-income housing. Officials say they will use the grant seek to replace 100% of those housing units within the neighborhood.

In a press release, the Jackson Housing Commission said the plan ensures that current residents “will be able to benefit from this transformation by preserving affordable housing or [be provided] with the choice to move in to affordable and accessible housing in another existing neighborhood of opportunity.”

The process to create the Downtown Jackson Choice Neighborhood Plan will take about two years and would be completed in November 2023.

“As we envision, design, and seek to implement the investment and physical changes necessary to revitalize the community, local residents will be engaged from day one, so that they can help to assume a leadership role in the process,” officials wrote. “JHC and the City of Jackson will work with Reed Manor residents, the Jackson Housing Board of Commissioners, public and private agencies, community and philanthropic organizations, local neighbors, and other identified individuals and stakeholder groups to gather and leverage resources needed to support the strategic and financial sustainability of the Plan.”

