How Jackson’s Commissioner is getting back up after a harrowing fall

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a tumultuous year for Jackson Commissioner Jeromy Alexander.

He ran for mayor of Jackson in 2021, as one of four candidates in the race for the job. While that campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, he was quickly appointed again to a position of leadership as the county’s commissioner.

Then, on a skydiving vacation in Florida, something went seriously wrong.

The incident happened Jan. 8 while Alexander, himself an instructor at Skydive Tecumseh, was attempting a jump at Skydive City in Zephyrhills, Florida.

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, Alexander did a “turn dive” too low, with the parachute downwards during the maneuver. Witnesses say he impacted the ground too hard, bouncing, rolling and injuring both his leg and head in the process.

However, whether it’s a political setback or skydiving accident, Alexander seems to have a knack for recovering quickly.

Despite the seriousness of the fall, Alexander appears to be well on the road to recovery. News 10 spoke with him via video call to ask how the healing process is going, how he’s managed to work remotely and what he’s planning next.

Jackson Councilmember Jeromy Alexander well on the road to recovery after a skydiving accident in Florida. (WILX)

