Advertisement

GM Lansing Delta Assembly canceling second shift Wednesday due to shortage issues

The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the U.S.-Canada border in Detroit and Port Huron.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM Lansing Delta Assembly plant has canceled the second shift Wednesday due to “parts shortage issues.”

It is unclear if the second shift for Thursday will happen, but an official with GM said the first shift Thursday will happen.

“We are working closely with our logistics providers to mitigate any potential impacts to our production and operations,” said GM spokesperson Erin Davis.

The first shift starts at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the U.S.-Canada border in Detroit and Port Huron.

More news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
The 'Freedom Convoy' backed up the Ambassador Bridge for miles into Detroit and Ontario.
Trucks backed up for miles at Ambassador, Blue Water bridges along Michigan-Ontario border
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged Oxford shooter appear in court
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496

Latest News

St. Johns family turns grief into foundation to help others
Brendan Santo, 18, was found dead in the Red Cedar River in January after he disappeared from...
MSU, GVSU honoring Brendan Santo
Jackson Housing Commission awarded $450,000 grant for Downtown District
MSP seized 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of...
Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home