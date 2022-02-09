Advertisement

GM Delta Township plant canceled second shift Wednesday due to bridge blockade

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM Lansing Delta Assembly plant has canceled the second shift Wednesday due to “parts shortage issues.”

It is unclear if the second shift for Thursday will happen, but an official with GM said the first shift Thursday will happen.

“We are working closely with our logistics providers to mitigate any potential impacts to our production and operations,” said GM spokesperson Erin Davis.

The first shift starts at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday night, Davis confirmed the shortage was due in part to the backups along the U.S.-Canada border in Detroit and Port Huron.

