Former Wolverine Debuts With New NBA Team Tonight

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones (5) as Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will have new acquisition Caris LaVert on the court tonight when they host the San Antonio Spurs. The 27-year-old guard was acquired in a trade with the Indiana Pacers to bolster the Cavs’ offense and maybe push them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference. LaVert says he’s thrilled to be with the Cavs, who have been the NBA’s biggest surprise this season.

