FEMA launches updated text feature nationwide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched an updated version of its text feature, and now finding a safe place during a natural disaster could be just a text message away.

Users can now just text the word “shelter” and their zip code to 43362.

In return, they will receive a list of shelters within 200 miles of that zip code. FEMA says users can click on the shelter address and receive directions.

The agency suggests people save the number in their phone so they have it in the event of a future disaster.

