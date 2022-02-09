Advertisement

FEMA launches updated text feature nationwide

Finding a safe place during a natural disaster could be just a text message away.

Houses in New Orleans were destroyed by floodwaters after the levees broke during Hurricane Katrina. Some homes floated off their foundations and bumped into others' homes or came to rest on streets. (Source: Marvin Nauman/FEMA)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched an updated version of its text feature, and now finding a safe place during a natural disaster could be just a text message away.

Users can now just text the word “shelter” and their zip code to 43362.

In return, they will receive a list of shelters within 200 miles of that zip code. FEMA says users can click on the shelter address and receive directions.

The agency suggests people save the number in their phone so they have it in the event of a future disaster.

