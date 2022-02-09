Federal team helping fight COVID at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A medical team from the Department of Defense is finished up their second day caring for patients at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing Tuesday.

Nearly 20 members of the Federal Team are helping hospital staff deal with the caseload. Their presence is helping in more ways than one.

Sparrow hospitalizations are down from previous weeks, but the hospital said their battle is far from over. The federal medical team is allowing hospital staff to shift units around which makes caring for the onslaught of patients easier in all departments.

Alan Vierling, President of Sparrow Hospital, said their presence has helped the hospital share their workload among more staff. This, in turn, helps those who visit the hospital.

“We’ve held at times up to 70 people in the emergency department that need to be admitted. With them here... that’s not the case.” Said Vierling. “This allowed us to open up beds and improve flow throughout the entire hospital which is good for everybody.”

Cpt. Jill Sanders, a part of the medical team, said she’s happy to helping Sparrow staff, as well as the greater Lansing community.

“I just think the overall feeling that they’re having people come in and help and recognize the overwhelming hardship that’s going on here -- it’s been a very positive reception,” said Capt Sanders.

Other members of the medical team echo those thoughts. MAJ John McCarthy, a physician, said he’s seen how hard certain areas have been hit by the pandemic throughout the United States.

“The pandemic has affected each location significantly I think throughout the United States. And it is affected here particularly,” said MAJ McCarthy.

Cpt. Shaina Newton, a registered nurse with the team, said it feels good to be here caring for Americans on American soil.

“We spend a lot of time in our military communities and military facilities,” said Cpt. Newton. “We deploy out to multiple countries. But to be able to be on our home soul and to do a mission like this- to be able to relieve that pressure valve for our fellow Michiganders and fellow people. It’s been incredible.”

Feb. 7, 2022: Michigan confirms 2,019,119 COVID cases and 30,417 deaths since pandemic began

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.