East Lansing City Council approves ordinance providing free menstrual products in city bathrooms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A city ordinance providing menstrual products in all city-owned public restrooms was approved Tuesday by the East Lansing City Council.

Mayor Pro Tem of East Lansing, Jessy Gregg, said the decision was long overdue.

The ordinance does not apply to privately-owned businesses.

“It’s nice to know that even though you have something that comes every month, knowing that you have access to the products to take care of that issue is wonderful,” said Sarah Riggs.

“It is just a medical necessity really, and I think it’s a matter of public health,” said Lysne Tait, with Helping Women Period. “I think it’s great that East Lansing is thinking about how to promote public health. The proposal calls for free vending machines to be installed in all city bathrooms.”

