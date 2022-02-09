Advertisement

East Lansing City Council approves ordinance providing free menstrual products in city bathrooms

Ordinance does not apply to privately-owned businesses.
Mayor Pro Tem of East Lansing, Jessy Gregg, said the decision was long overdue.
Mayor Pro Tem of East Lansing, Jessy Gregg, said the decision was long overdue.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A city ordinance providing menstrual products in all city-owned public restrooms was approved Tuesday by the East Lansing City Council.

Mayor Pro Tem of East Lansing, Jessy Gregg, said the decision was long overdue.

The ordinance does not apply to privately-owned businesses.

“It’s nice to know that even though you have something that comes every month, knowing that you have access to the products to take care of that issue is wonderful,” said Sarah Riggs.

“It is just a medical necessity really, and I think it’s a matter of public health,” said Lysne Tait, with Helping Women Period. “I think it’s great that East Lansing is thinking about how to promote public health. The proposal calls for free vending machines to be installed in all city bathrooms.”

Prior Coverage:

East Lansing may give away free feminine hygiene products

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

Alro Steel founder Al Glick
Remembering Al Glick, a pillar of the Jackson community
3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
Meridian Township property taxes due Feb. 14, here’s how residents are being asked to pay
Potter Park Zoo announces birth of two endangered tamarins