Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,527 new cases, 330 deaths over past 2 days

As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 3,176 confirmed cases of the omicron variant
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths over the past two days Wednesday.

The deaths announced includes 239 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,764 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate saw a steep decline, hitting 10.82% Wednesday, almost half the positivity rate reported Monday.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 2,381 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November 5.

As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 2,882 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,2456179
Eaton County21,52212344
Ingham County51,60640656
Jackson County33,52814484
Shiawassee County13,8745198

Read: $1.2B spending bill passed to combat COVID-19 in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

