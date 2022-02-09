Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,527 new cases, 330 deaths over past 2 days
As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 3,176 confirmed cases of the omicron variant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths over the past two days Wednesday.
The deaths announced includes 239 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,764 cases per day.
State totals now sit at 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
The state’s positivity rate saw a steep decline, hitting 10.82% Wednesday, almost half the positivity rate reported Monday.
The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 2,381 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November 5.
As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 2,882 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,245
|6
|179
|Eaton County
|21,522
|12
|344
|Ingham County
|51,606
|40
|656
|Jackson County
|33,528
|14
|484
|Shiawassee County
|13,874
|5
|198
Read: $1.2B spending bill passed to combat COVID-19 in Michigan
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.