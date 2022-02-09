Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,527 new cases, 330 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths over the past two days Wednesday.

The deaths announced includes 239 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 3,764 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate saw a steep decline, hitting 10.82% Wednesday, almost half the positivity rate reported Monday.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 2,381 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November 5.

As of Feb. 7, 2022, there are officially 2,882 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,245 6 179 Eaton County 21,522 12 344 Ingham County 51,606 40 656 Jackson County 33,528 14 484 Shiawassee County 13,874 5 198

