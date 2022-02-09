Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours.

A mini revival took place last week at Huntington High School during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event was voluntary, organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged Oxford shooter appear in court
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
The 'Freedom Convoy' backed up the Ambassador Bridge for miles into Detroit and Ontario.
Trucks backed up for miles at Ambassador, Blue Water bridges along Michigan-Ontario border

Latest News

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Nessel joins 13 AGs in lawsuit against gunmakers
Michigan's Capitol at night.
$1.2B spending bill passed to combat COVID-19
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Mandatory church service at school prompts walkout