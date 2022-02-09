How to celebrate National Pizza Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday has a good excuse to let yourself indulge because it’s National Pizza Day.

Buddy’s Pizza is known as the creator of a Michigan favorite: Detroit-style pizza, known for its rectangular, thick crust with cheese that goes all the way to the edges. When developed in 1946, the pizzas were baked in steel trays originally designed for factories to hold small parts or automotive drippings.

Buddy’s still used auto steel pans, with the original pepperoni pizza starting the Detroit-style favorite.

“The pepperoni goes directly on top of the dough as it bakes,” said Katie Polatka, Marketing Coordinator for Buddy’s Pizza. “The juices bake right into the crust which gives it a unique flavor that sets us apart.”

Polatka said the pizza is then topped Wisconsin brick cheese corner-to-corner.

“That gives it that caramelized, crispy crust. Once the cheese is on, it’s topped with fresh tomato sauce. We do three stripes as an homage to the auto industry.”

They are just one of the pizzeria’s celebrating. If you’re looking to grab a slice, all the big chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are offering deals for the holiday.

If you partake, you won’t be alone. Americans on average eat 3 billion pies per year.

With all the different combinations, it’s said you can order a pizza 34 million different ways.

