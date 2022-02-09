Big Ten honor for MSU track standout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After resetting the indoor program record for the second time this season, Michigan State pole vaulter Sophia Franklin has been named the Big Ten women’s indoor field athlete of the week. The conference office made the announcement Wednesday. The MSU senior broke her previus school record of 4.27 meters from the Michigan Invitational in January with a 4.33 meter vault at the Meyo Invitational on February 5th. Franklin is from Okemos, Michigan and she also holds the outdoor school record.

