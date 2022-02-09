Advertisement

3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers with the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police troopers took three juveniles into custody Tuesday after a short police pursuit.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers located a stolen vehicle in Lansing just before 2:30 p.m. Police said the vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Police said when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle did not stop and a short police pursuit took place.

Authorities said the vehicle stopped at one point and its three occupants fled on foot. Police said a perimeter was set up by officers with the Lansing Police Department and all three occupants were taken into custody.

Police said all the occupants in the stolen vehicles were juveniles and their names will not be released.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

Meridian Township property taxes due Feb. 14, here’s how residents are being asked to pay
Potter Park Zoo announces birth of two endangered tamarins
Federal team helping fight COVID at Sparrow Hospital
Dineane Rochelle Ducharme
Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder, mutilation of dead body