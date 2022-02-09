3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers with the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police troopers took three juveniles into custody Tuesday after a short police pursuit.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers located a stolen vehicle in Lansing just before 2:30 p.m. Police said the vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Police said when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle did not stop and a short police pursuit took place.

Authorities said the vehicle stopped at one point and its three occupants fled on foot. Police said a perimeter was set up by officers with the Lansing Police Department and all three occupants were taken into custody.

Police said all the occupants in the stolen vehicles were juveniles and their names will not be released.

