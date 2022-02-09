Advertisement

$1.2B spending bill passed to combat COVID-19

Here’s how it breaks down.
Michigan's Capitol at night.
Michigan's Capitol at night.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Michigan lawmakers passed a $1.2 billion spending bill to combat COVID-19.

It includes:

  • $300 million to help hospitals and healthcare facilities give recruitment and retention bonuses
  • $150 million for school safety
  • $100 million to pay for the preliminary treatment of COVID-19 patients
  • $70 million in grants to adult foster care facilities

Senators now must sign off on a change requested by the house. It then goes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk where she is expected to sign it.

