$1.2B spending bill passed to combat COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Michigan lawmakers passed a $1.2 billion spending bill to combat COVID-19.

It includes:

$300 million to help hospitals and healthcare facilities give recruitment and retention bonuses

$150 million for school safety

$100 million to pay for the preliminary treatment of COVID-19 patients

$70 million in grants to adult foster care facilities

Senators now must sign off on a change requested by the house. It then goes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk where she is expected to sign it.

