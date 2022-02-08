Warrior Girl Strong Projects provides care items to Waverly Students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Melisa Keck heard that some girls were struggling to access feminine hygiene products, she knew she had to help.

Melisa and Payton Keck are the founders of Warrior Girl Strong, which provides tampons, pads and other personal care items for those in Waverly Community Schools. They’ve given out nearly 500 bags since October.

“The best is teaching responsibility, teaching Payton to always help and have a good heart,” said Melisa Keck. “My children have grown through this. It’s about giving, not always receiving.”

Warrior Girl Strong does care bags for young women and men.

They are looking for donations of the following items:

Pads and tampons

Feminine Wipes

Travel size items (like lotion deodorants, lip balms)

Men’s socks

Drawstring bags and smaller bags (like a makeup bag or similar size)

If you’d like to help out, visit the Warrior Girl Strong Project’s official Facebook page here.

