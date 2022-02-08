Advertisement

Tigers To Retire Whitaker’s Number

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are greeted by Dustin Garneau (64) following Goodrum's three run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday they will retire Lou Whitaker’s number one on August 6th. The Tigers host Tampa Bay that day and the date is contingent on baseball playing a season ahead. Whitaker played 19 seasons at second base, all with Detroit from 1977-95. He hit .276 for his career and is now 64 years old.

