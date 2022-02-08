Tigers To Retire Whitaker’s Number

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday they will retire Lou Whitaker’s number one on August 6th. The Tigers host Tampa Bay that day and the date is contingent on baseball playing a season ahead. Whitaker played 19 seasons at second base, all with Detroit from 1977-95. He hit .276 for his career and is now 64 years old.

