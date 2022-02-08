Advertisement

Texans Introduce Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith and Ron Rivera
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OUSTON (AP) - Lovie Smith was introduced as the new head coach of the Houston Texans on Tuesday. Smith, who is Black, is the second minority candidate hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday. Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He takes over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season. Smith previously was the head coach of the Bears, who he led to a Super Bowl, and the Buccaneers.

