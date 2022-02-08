Advertisement

Shiffrin Hoping to Rally at Olympics

Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shocking failed to finish her first run...
Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shocking failed to finish her first run down the "Ice River" course, skiing out and eliminating herself from medal contention.(Source: ROBERT F. BUKATY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BEIJING (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to put her poor start to the Beijing Olympics behind her as she prepares for her second race. Shiffrin’s next chance to compete for what would be an American-record third Alpine gold medal is coming up in the slalom. She won that event as a teenager at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

Lovie Smith and Ron Rivera
Texans Introduce Lovie Smith
Big NBA Trade Tuesday
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Has Harbaugh Filled His Coordinator Jobs?
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Tigers To Retire Whitaker’s Number