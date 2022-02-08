Shiffrin Hoping to Rally at Olympics

-BEIJING (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to put her poor start to the Beijing Olympics behind her as she prepares for her second race. Shiffrin’s next chance to compete for what would be an American-record third Alpine gold medal is coming up in the slalom. She won that event as a teenager at the 2014 Sochi Games.

