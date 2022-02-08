Advertisement

Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and his company's IPO, Sept. 26, 2019 in New York.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company.

John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive Inc.

Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position.

Peloton had been the subject in media reports this week of a potential takeover target by either Amazon and Nike. The developments Tuesday deflated hopes for such a deep-pocketed buyer and shares of Peloton slumped 7% before the opening bell.

The company’s shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since the pandemic began. They surged more than 400% in 2020 as COVID-19 forced lockdowns and shifted the workout trend from the gym to the home.

In 2021, the shares gave back nearly all of those gains as businesses reopened and people started heading back to gyms. The stock fell further this year amid reports the company would cut back production of bikes and treadmills to try to offset a decline in sales.

There was also a demand late last month from activist investor Blackwells Capital that Peloton remove Foley as CEO and that it consider selling the company amid waning consumer demand.

Peloton also announced 2,800 job cuts globally, including approximately 20% of corporate jobs at the New York City company. The instructors who lead interactive classes for Peloton will not be included in cuts, nor will the content that the company relies on to lure users.

Peloton is looking to reduce its planned capital expenditures for this year by about $150 million. The restructuring program is expected to result in approximately $130 million in cash charges related to severance and other exit and restructuring activities and $80 million in non-cash charges. The majority of the charges will be recorded in fiscal 2022.

The company anticipates at least $800 million in annual cost savings once its actions are fully implemented.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing

Latest News

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va....
Opioids fight needs new strategy and a Cabinet-level leader, bipartisan group says
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscar nominations announced; ‘Power of the Dog’ tops with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Retired pope asks pardon for response to sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing