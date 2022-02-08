Parents of alleged Oxford shooter in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of alleged oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley, will be back in court.

Tuesday a preliminary exam will be held in Oakland County’s 52nd District Court-3rd Division in Rochester Hills. The exam will give an idea of what evidence the prosecution will use in the case is expected.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter days after their son was arrested for allegedly shooting several people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Four students died in the shooting and seven others were seriously hurt.

Late last month, Ethan Crumbley’s defense team filed a Notice of Insanity defense.

In December 2021, James and Jennifer Crumbley requested their bond be reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 each. That request was denied in early January.

At the Jan. 7 hearing, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald stated the Crumbleys posed a significant flight risk. McDonald said both had families out of state and their only tie to southeast Michigan was their son.

She also said that they started making plans to sell their horses and drained Ethan’s bank account of $3,000, leaving a balance of just $0.99.

