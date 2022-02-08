Advertisement

Now accepting entries: Lansing-based credit union giving away $10K in scholarships

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - LAFCU, a Lansing-based credit union, is currently accepting entries for its 2022 Write to Educate Essay Contest. Four high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to an accredited Michigan college or university, and each will also be able select a charity to receive an additional donation of $500.

Entrants are asked to submit a one-page essay that examines their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. Other factors, like academic grades and financial need, are not considered.

New: Ford and Google partner for Detroit project, suspending production due chip shortage

The deadline to enter is March 31.

“The essay is an opportunity for students to reflect on their high school successes and their future plans despite the extraordinary challenges caused by the pandemic,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer. “And because there are no other factors in determining the winners, everyone starts on a level playing field.”

Winners will be required to select from specific area-charities to receive the $500 donation. They are the Capital Area Humane Society, the Capital Area United Way, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Although entrants must be a Michigan high school student, they do not need to be a LAFCU member. Entries can be uploaded on the LAFCU website.

