News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lansing Everett at Holt

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- Lansing Everett at Holt.

Holt lost the game, but not because of a high feed dunk from Jayden Stone to Jakari Conway.

Everett won the game 60-54, but the teams played again Saturday at Everett, where Holt got revenge winning on the road to split a rare two game series.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.