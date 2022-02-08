News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lansing Everett at Holt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- Lansing Everett at Holt.
Holt lost the game, but not because of a high feed dunk from Jayden Stone to Jakari Conway.
Everett won the game 60-54, but the teams played again Saturday at Everett, where Holt got revenge winning on the road to split a rare two game series.
