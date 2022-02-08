Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder, mutilation of dead body

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in Eaton County.

A judge sentenced Dineane Rochelle Ducharme for her role in the murder of Robert Caraballo in 2002. In December, she was convicted of of first-degree premediated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Police said Ducharme and two other people killed Caraballo in the basement of a Charlotte home in 2002. His remains were found inside a metal footlocker in Ottawa County that had been set on fire on May 8, 2002. It took 13 years for his remains to be identified.

In 2018, three people -- Christopher McMillan, Beverly McCallum and Ducharme -- were charged in connection with his death. McMillian pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2019 and agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, McCallum, who was married to Caraballo at the time of his death.

McMillian was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole.

McCallum was arrested in Rome in February 2020. Police said she fled the United States when she learned police were on her trail. She is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.