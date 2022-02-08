Michigan seeing spike in number of fatal fires

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is seeing a spike in the number of fatal fires. The state is reporting that many of those fires were preventable.

Compared to January of last year, Michigan’s Bureau of Fire Services is reporting a 144% increase in fire deaths. So far this year, 22 deaths have been reported.

News 10 spoke with John Newman, the fire inspector from the East Lansing Fire Department, about what you can do to prevent these fires.

Here are some of the common causes:

A big cause is portable heaters These should not be used with extensions cords, but instead plugged directly into the wall. They should also be three feet away from any people in your home or pets.

Accidents from cooking can also lead to these house fires. Leaving items unattended or catching something near the stove on fire.

Be cautious with cigarettes when smoking inside.

It’s important to keep an eye on any items that are generating heat in the home.

“An electric blanket that they run an extension cord with any of those items that are generating that extra heat,” said Newman. “You got to be attentive to those items. Keep an eye on them unplug, turn off, blow out those candles.”

To give anyone in your home more time to get out in case of a fire it’s important to have working smoke detectors.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

