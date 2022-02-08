Advertisement

‘Love Bites’ event in Leslie brings scares to Valentine’s Day

By Jake Vigna
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - While we normally associate haunted house with Halloween, one company in Leslie is hoping to make Valentine’s Day less about love and more about scares.

The attraction is called “Love Bites.” It’s located at the Awaken Haunted Attraction in Leslie. The idea is to bring a more Halloween theme to Valentine’s Day.

2022 is the seventh year for the event.

Halloween fans can experience the event starting Feb. 12.

More information can be found on the official website here.

