Jackson’s ‘Blood Bash’ presents an alternative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If sweet stuffed animals or cute cards are not your idea of a fun Valentine’s Day, another option is available for you. Jackson is home to a slightly unconventional Valentine Day weekend celebration.

New: Uber adding seatbelt reminders to app

Blood Bash 2022 is this Friday and Saturday at the Commonwealth Commerce Center in downtown Jackson. It’s a horror themed spinoff of Michigan’s Entertainment, Gaming, Geek and Arts Experience (MeggaXP).

“After having to sit out the 2021 session, Blood Bash 2022 is coming back with a vengeance, and will feature over 40 independent horror shorts and a few bonus features!” organizers wrote on their website. “It combines the worlds of love and horror perfectly. It is the weekend [before] Valentine’s Day and is part horror film festival/convention and part Valentine’s celebration.”

Tickets and pricing are available on the Blood Bash website.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.