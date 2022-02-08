Advertisement

Jackson’s ‘Blood Bash’ presents an alternative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day

“Blood Bash... is coming back with a vengeance!”
Films slated to appear in Blood Bash 2022
Films slated to appear in Blood Bash 2022(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If sweet stuffed animals or cute cards are not your idea of a fun Valentine’s Day, another option is available for you. Jackson is home to a slightly unconventional Valentine Day weekend celebration.

Blood Bash 2022 is this Friday and Saturday at the Commonwealth Commerce Center in downtown Jackson. It’s a horror themed spinoff of Michigan’s Entertainment, Gaming, Geek and Arts Experience (MeggaXP).

“After having to sit out the 2021 session, Blood Bash 2022 is coming back with a vengeance, and will feature over 40 independent horror shorts and a few bonus features!” organizers wrote on their website. “It combines the worlds of love and horror perfectly. It is the weekend [before] Valentine’s Day and is part horror film festival/convention and part Valentine’s celebration.”

Tickets and pricing are available on the Blood Bash website.

