Jackson Co. man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

COLUMBIA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police (MSP) along with the Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of William Scott Canup of Brooklyn, who has been charged with:

aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material - one count

using a computer to commit a crime - one count

and accosting a child for immoral purposes - one count

The arrest followed an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation began when authorities learned that Canup, 30, was accosting a child for immoral purposes over the internet.

Canup was arraigned in 12th District Court on Jan. 24.

Safety on the Internet

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit continues to encourage parents to speak with their children about using the internet safely. There are various resources available to assist parents in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has a comprehensive list of resources available HERE.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also has a list of resources available HERE.

If you have information about possible child sexual exploitation, you can report it to the CyberTipLine HERE.

