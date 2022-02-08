Advertisement

Has Harbaugh Filled His Coordinator Jobs?

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as his new defensive coordinator. Minter used to work with the NFL Baltimore Ravens under Harbaugh’s brother John, who is that team’s head coach. Media reports further indicate Harbaugh is likely to promote two current assistants to co offensive coordinator status-- Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss. Josh Gattis departed the Michigan offensive coordinator’s role this past week end for a similar role at Miami of Florida.

