Advertisement

Ford and Google partner for Detroit project, suspending production due chip shortage

The state will supply more than $126 million and resources for the project.
Ford Motor Company is announcing Google is joining its efforts to transform a former Detroit...
Ford Motor Company is announcing Google is joining its efforts to transform a former Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric vehicles.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company is announcing Google is joining its efforts to transform a former Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric vehicles.

Officials say Detroit and the State of Michigan have agreed to give support to fix the infrastructure at the Michigan Central Innovation District. The station is just outside of Downtown Detroit and has sat empty since 1988.

At an event, executives from Ford and Google joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce the new lab site.

“Together, this is another sign that we are moving forward in a way that shows Michigan is in it to win, that we are going to lead in the mobility sector, that we are serious about developing high-tech and high-skilled jobs,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The state will supply more than $126 million and resources for the project.

In the meantime, the computer chip shortage has had a major impact on Ford’s production.

The company is announcing that it is suspending or slowing production at several of its factories in North America this week because of short supply:

  • Production is idle at the Chicago assembly plant.
  • Ford’s plant in Mexico is also being shut down this week.
  • Only one shift at the Dearborn plant is operating currently.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged Oxford shooter in court
Jackson hosts forum discussing LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance
Jackson hosts forum discussing LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance
The state is reporting that many of those fires were preventable.
Michigan seeing spike in number of fatal fires
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 2/8/22