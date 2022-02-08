Ford and Google partner for Detroit project, suspending production due chip shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company is announcing Google is joining its efforts to transform a former Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric vehicles.

Officials say Detroit and the State of Michigan have agreed to give support to fix the infrastructure at the Michigan Central Innovation District. The station is just outside of Downtown Detroit and has sat empty since 1988.

At an event, executives from Ford and Google joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce the new lab site.

“Together, this is another sign that we are moving forward in a way that shows Michigan is in it to win, that we are going to lead in the mobility sector, that we are serious about developing high-tech and high-skilled jobs,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The state will supply more than $126 million and resources for the project.

In the meantime, the computer chip shortage has had a major impact on Ford’s production.

The company is announcing that it is suspending or slowing production at several of its factories in North America this week because of short supply:

Production is idle at the Chicago assembly plant.

Ford’s plant in Mexico is also being shut down this week.

Only one shift at the Dearborn plant is operating currently.

