Find out how many states have a place named Valentine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is Valentine’s themed since the holiday is quickly approaching.

How many states in the United States have a town named Valentine?

Watch the video for the answer.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.