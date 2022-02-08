Advertisement

Find out how many states have a place named Valentine

By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is Valentine’s themed since the holiday is quickly approaching.

How many states in the United States have a town named Valentine?

Watch the video for the answer.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

fdsgfdgdfg
Studio 10 Tidbit
Grand Ledge Public Library Live Blind Date With A Book
Grand Ledge Public Library Live Blind Date With A Book
trwetret
Grand Ledge Public Library Live Reading Challenges
dsafdsfasdf
Grand Ledge Public Library Live Leap Into Science Events