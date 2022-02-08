Advertisement

Eaton Theatre adds new activities and honors history with renovations

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Lights...camera...renovation.

The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte is getting a facelift.

Leann Owen has been managing the theatre for 18 years, but now she’s the owner and ready to take action.

“This is my dream. I’ve wanted this for so long and it’s finally happening and we’re really excited.”

Over the past two years, Leann has been putting blood, sweat and tears into the renovations.

They have redone the lobby, the upstairs and downstairs theatre space, along with adding a virtual reality and retro game room.

They also have found ways to honor the theatre’s 91 year history by displaying old ticket stubs and movie posters.

One of the biggest changes are the new seats in the space.

“I hope that people that come in here have an enjoyable experience that they feel like it’s not just a movie theater. It’s walking into you know, a part of the community a family. This is not a big Corporation. This is this is a mom and pop business. We know a lot of people by name. We see them every day and we love that.”

To see what movies are playing or to schedule a virtual reality game appointment: https://www.eatontheatre.com/

