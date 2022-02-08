Celebrating Library Lover’s Month at the Grand Ledge Area District Library

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are lots of fun things to do at the Grand Ledge Area District Library during National Library Lover’s Month. Check out the videos to learn more about their Leap Into Science events, Tabletop Gaming Club, Blind Date with a Book and more.

Plus, don’t forget that March is Reading Month. They’ve got lots of fun things planned for next month, too.

