Big NBA Trade Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers receive Josh Hart, Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation. The trade means the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013.

