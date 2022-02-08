Advertisement

Big NBA Trade Tuesday

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers receive Josh Hart, Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation. The trade means the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Three Michigan pharmacies under AG scrutiny after accusations of price gouging
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East...
Man taken into police custody after driving through garage door, striking vehicles in East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shocking failed to finish her first run...
Shiffrin Hoping to Rally at Olympics
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Has Harbaugh Filled His Coordinator Jobs?
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Tigers To Retire Whitaker’s Number
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lansing Everett at Holt