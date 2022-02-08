Al Glick, Jackson philanthropist and founder of Alro Steel, dies at age 95

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Alvin Glick, the founder, CEO and Chairman of Alro Steel, has died at the age of 95. He lead the company since co-founding it with his brother, Robert, in 1948.

With his hometown in Jackson, Glick was a towering figure in the Michigan community. He was known for his philanthropy, helping start Jackson Southwest Little League Baseball (1956), building the Louis Glick Community Baseball Field at Jackson High School (2009), starting the Al Glick Youth Football Camp (2018), and most recently funding the new indoor athletic facility currently under construction at Jackson High School, the Al Glick Athletic Center (2022).

“There are many things Al will be remembered for, most notably his unmatched love for his family and the University of Michigan,” company representatives wrote. “... Even in his last days, he was coaching, teaching, and thinking of others. Al is irreplaceable and will be truly missed.”

Company representatives shared Glick’s response to questions about retirement.

“I’ve slowed down to working part-time. I only work 12 hours a day,” he would say. “June 1, 2048, would be our 100th anniversary and I’m thinking that’s a good time to retire. Being here, getting up each day to work with our team just makes me happy. Why walk away when you still love what you do?”

Throughout his lifetime Glick received many honors, including Metal Center News Service Center Executive of the Year, Metal Service Center Institute President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement, Jackson Golf Hall of Fame, Jackson Area Manufacturers Association Heritage Hall of Fame, Jackson Bowling Hall of Fame, Jackson High School Ambassadors’ Award, Jackson Citizen Patriot’s Citizen of the Year Award, Michigan Manufacturers Association Lifetime Achievement Award and Spring Arbor University Faith F. Small Community Faithfulness Award.

Representatives for the company he founded said, “His legacy lives on in Alro and its people.”

