140 drivers arrested during Michigan State Police ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police released statistics from its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to authorities, over the Winter Holiday season, MSP troopers across the state arrested 140 impaired drivers. Police said 127 were drunk and 13 were under the influence of drugs.

Police said they issued more than 900 speeding tickets during this time.

According to a study by the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, more than 40% said they drove drunk or high.

In the study of drivers who reported using alcohol and marijuana in the past year, researchers at Columbia University found that two in five drivers drove under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or both.

According to Michigan State Police, more than 41% of all fatal crashes involved drugs or alcohol.

