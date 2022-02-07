Watching Your Wallet: Best buys of February

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you been on the hunt for a new TV? Is this the right time to upgrade your living room?

Televisions will be at the lowest prices of the year in February -- all in time for the Super Bowl.

Financial experts said this is the window if you are TV shopping, but skip purchases on most other electronics this time of year.

February is also a great time to find deals on winter products as they start to go on clearance. Spring arrivals are starting soon, so retailers want to clear out some inventory.

Additionally, don’t miss out on President’s Day sales. You’ll find discounts on bedding, furniture, mattresses and small kitchen appliances.

Look for deals on Valentine’s Day clearance too after Feb. 14, but also know that February is the worst month to buy flowers as prices are at their highest all year.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.