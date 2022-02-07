Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Best buys of February

Watching Your Wallet: Best buys of February
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you been on the hunt for a new TV? Is this the right time to upgrade your living room?

Televisions will be at the lowest prices of the year in February -- all in time for the Super Bowl.

Financial experts said this is the window if you are TV shopping, but skip purchases on most other electronics this time of year.

February is also a great time to find deals on winter products as they start to go on clearance. Spring arrivals are starting soon, so retailers want to clear out some inventory.

Additionally, don’t miss out on President’s Day sales. You’ll find discounts on bedding, furniture, mattresses and small kitchen appliances.

Look for deals on Valentine’s Day clearance too after Feb. 14, but also know that February is the worst month to buy flowers as prices are at their highest all year.

