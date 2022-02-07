Tom Izzo talks loss to Rutgers, hosting Badgers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Spartans dropped a heartbreaker to an unranked Rutgers over the weekend, head basketball coach Tom Izzo is focusing on hosting Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Saturday night in New Jersey, Michigan State lost to Rutgers 84-63. The Spartans are now 8-3 in the Big Ten and 17-5 overall and as of Monday are ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are in town Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Breslin Center.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.