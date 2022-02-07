Advertisement

Tom Izzo talks loss to Rutgers, hosting Badgers

Saturday night in New Jersey, Michigan State lost to Rutgers 84-63.
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo(Matthew Schmucker, WILX | Matthew Schmucker, WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Spartans dropped a heartbreaker to an unranked Rutgers over the weekend, head basketball coach Tom Izzo is focusing on hosting Wisconsin Tuesday night.

The Spartans are now 8-3 in the Big Ten and 17-5 overall and as of Monday are ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are in town Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Breslin Center.

