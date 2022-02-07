Sparrow nurses relieved federal troops helping treat patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal troops are now caring for patients in mid-Michigan.

A medical team from the Department of Defense is working in the COVID ward at Sparrow hospital. It’s one of several military teams deployed at hospitals across the country.

“I will definitely be looking a lot more forward to coming to work,” said India Williams, Sparrow COVID nurse.

Williams is a nurse on the seventh floor at Sparrow Hospital, which has been known as the COVID ward for the last two years. It is also where about 20 military personnel are deployed to help care for patients.

“I feel it’s a blessing really. It’s been quite busy,” said Williams.

The hospital’s been full for months, and with 131 COVID patients admitted, the seventh floor can’t hold them all.

When you factor in there are hundreds of clinical opens across all Sparrow facilities, nurses like Williams will take all the help they can get.

“Whatever help we can get, we are beyond grateful for. It’s just good to know we are going to have some extra hands-on board to help with our patient care,” said Williams.

“It’s obviously very helpful to have the people on the floor, the bodies on the ground to actually help us care for patients. It’s also helpful in terms of feeling like people were here to help us,” said Sara VanderLind Roberts, Sparrow Nursing Manager.

VanderLind Roberts is the nursing manager on the COVID floor.

She has a hard time describing how much of a weight has been lifted already by the handful of military nurses in Lansing.

“We have actual nurses here helping us at Sparrow. It’s wonderful,” said VanderLind Roberts.

And Williams said these troops are here for more than just the nursing staff.

“It makes a huge difference, especially when we have enough adequate staff. I also noticed for the patients it makes them feel relieved and secure too,” said Williams.

The plan is for troops to help at Sparrow for a month, but that could be extended if they are still needed.

Sparrow is the sixth hospital in Michigan to get military help.

Teams were also deployed to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, Mercy Health in Muskegon, and Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte.

