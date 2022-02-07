Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting. Richland police Commander Chris Lee said it is not known if the man got away by foot or in a vehicle.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

