Oxford officials respond to lawsuits

Some survivors filed a $100 million lawsuit against the district last year.
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.(Jake May | Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford school officials are responding to one of the recent lawsuits against the high school.

Administrators are denying any negligence in the moments leading up to the deadly mass shooting in November.

Some survivors filed a $100 million lawsuit against the district last year. That lawsuit accuses Oxford Community Schools and its staff of not doing enough to prevent the shooting.

The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, faces murder charges as well as 20 other felonies in the shooting at Oxford High.

