Oxford officials respond to lawsuits

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford school officials are responding to one of the recent lawsuits against the high school.

Administrators are denying any negligence in the moments leading up to the deadly mass shooting in November.

Some survivors filed a $100 million lawsuit against the district last year. That lawsuit accuses Oxford Community Schools and its staff of not doing enough to prevent the shooting.

The suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, faces murder charges as well as 20 other felonies in the shooting at Oxford High.

More on the Oxford High School shooting:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.