Olympian Zhou Tests Positive

BEIJING (AP) - U.S. men’s figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition at the Olympics. In a five-minute video posted to Instagram, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw. He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening, and underwent additional testing.

