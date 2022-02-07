Advertisement

MSU Hires New Volleyball Coach

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hired a new volleyball coach Monday. Leah Johnson has spent the past five seasons as head coach at Illinois State, taking four of those teams to the NCAA tournament. She coached prior to that at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. She is married with two children and she replaces Cathy George who retired last month.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate a shooting on MLK on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
One male hurt in shooting in Lansing, police investigating
Whitmer, a Democrat, said it is a tough time to work in a school.
Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496
Ranes was sentenced to four life sentences and was not eligible for parole.
Michigan man convicted in killings of 4 women dies at 78
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

Latest News

Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal....
Olympian Zhou Tests Positive
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
MLB Changes Steroid Testing Policy
Basketball
Auburn Ranked Number One Again
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, left, scores past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel...
Giants Hire Minority Executive
Lovie Smith, head coach of Chicago Bears
Lovie to Houston?