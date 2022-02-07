MSU Hires New Volleyball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hired a new volleyball coach Monday. Leah Johnson has spent the past five seasons as head coach at Illinois State, taking four of those teams to the NCAA tournament. She coached prior to that at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. She is married with two children and she replaces Cathy George who retired last month.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.