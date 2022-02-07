MLB Changes Steroid Testing Policy

NDATED (AP) - Two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement. The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2.

