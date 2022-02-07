Advertisement

MLB Changes Steroid Testing Policy

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NDATED (AP) - Two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program tell The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement. The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2.

