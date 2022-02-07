MDHHS: Michiganders positive for COVID-19 should consider these medications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the supply of oral medications to treat COVID-19 expanding across the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging Michiganders to talk to their health care provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to decide if this is the right treatment for them.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir, both of which recently received emergency use authorization by the FDA, are intended for the outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Both can only be prescribed for patients by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants.

New: Charlotte schools introduces new Future Educator program

When given to non-hospitalized patients with conditions that can put them at an elevated risk of severe illness within five days of the onset of symptoms, the antivirals may reduce symptoms, the risk of hospitalizations, and emergency department visits linked to the virus.

While Michigan has received added courses of the medications, Priority Eligibility Criteria for therapeutics, including antiviral medication and monoclonal antibody therapy, will remain in effect until the limited supply is able to properly meet demand and will be periodically reviewed as appropriate.

MDHHS continues to strongly recommend getting vaccinated and boosted as the best protection against the virus.

“We urge Michiganders to talk to their health care provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to determine the best treatment course. However, it’s important to remember these drugs are still in limited supply and are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

Paxlovid currently has limited availability through the following sites:

Selected Federally Qualified Health Centers and Tribal Health Centers

Selected Meijer Pharmacies throughout Michigan

Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer

Molnupiravir currently has limited availability through the following sites:

All Meijer Pharmacies

Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer

The two medications are available at no cost to patients. More information on oral antiviral medications and monoclonal antibody therapy, including priority eligibility criteria based on MDHHS scare resource allocation principles, is available at Michigan.gov/COVIDTherapy.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.